UTG (UTGN) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare UTG to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UTG and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 315 1959 1843 70 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 207.22%. Given UTG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $20.25 billion $1.24 billion 55.24

This table compares UTG and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UTG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 7.18% 7.54% 0.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UTG rivals beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

