VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,698 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

MOAT opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

