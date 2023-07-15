Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $448.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $453.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

