Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VZ opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

