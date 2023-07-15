Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $16.65 Per Share

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $16.65 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.06 per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $352.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.44 and a 200 day moving average of $319.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $354.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

