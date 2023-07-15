Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Position Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Viper Energy Partners

