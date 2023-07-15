Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) is one of 1,199 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
|-$36.37 million
|N/A
|12.11
|Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors
|$206.36 million
|-$8.21 million
|-33.87
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors
|1072
|4541
|5955
|82
|2.43
As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 89.78%. Given Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Dividends
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays out 130.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 845.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Profitability
This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors
|371.47%
|6.61%
|4.90%
Summary
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund rivals beat Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.
