Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $243.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.04. The stock has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $244.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

