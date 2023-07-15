Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:V opened at $243.16 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $244.74. The firm has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.38 and its 200-day moving average is $226.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

