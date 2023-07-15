Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,965,000 after buying an additional 43,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after buying an additional 941,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WFRD shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Weatherford International Stock Down 0.8 %

WFRD opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.84. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

