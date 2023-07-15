WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.84.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

