Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $178.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

