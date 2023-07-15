Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.78.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.22. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. The company has a market cap of C$5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2392157 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Vineeta Maguire acquired 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,992.88. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.