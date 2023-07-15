WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.