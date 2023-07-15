Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) versus Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) and Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skanska AB (publ) and Willdan Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skanska AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $8.45 1.71 Willdan Group $429.14 million 0.60 -$8.45 million ($0.28) -67.93

Skanska AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Willdan Group. Willdan Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skanska AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

24.2% of Skanska AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Willdan Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Willdan Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and Willdan Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skanska AB (publ) 1 1 0 0 1.50 Willdan Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skanska AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 939.50%. Willdan Group has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.67%. Given Skanska AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skanska AB (publ) is more favorable than Willdan Group.

Profitability

This table compares Skanska AB (publ) and Willdan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skanska AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Willdan Group -0.85% 4.58% 2.10%

Summary

Willdan Group beats Skanska AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skanska AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes. The Residential Development segment develops and sells residential projects, including single and multi-family housing. The Commercial Property Development segment initiates, develops, leases, and divests in commercial properties, including offices, logistics and other commercial warehouses, multifamily rental properties, and life-science. The Investment Properties segment owns and manages investment properties. It also produces asphalt, gravel, rock, concrete gravel, road construction materials, macadam, and concrete. In addition, the company engages in the construction and renovation of buildings; provision of infrastructure services, including operation, maintenance, and construction work; and rental of machines and equipment. Skanska AB (publ) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides building and safety, city engineering and code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, planning and surveying, contract staff support, program and construction management, structural engineering, transportation and traffic engineering, and water resources services. This segment also offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. It serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; investor and municipal owned energy utilities; state and federal agencies; and commercial and industrial firms, as well as various other special districts and agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.