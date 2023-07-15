Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on WIX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 58.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.08.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.23. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $3,311,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth $227,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

