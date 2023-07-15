Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 6,715 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $316.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

