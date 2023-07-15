WVS Financial (WVFC) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare WVS Financial to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WVS Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WVS Financial Competitors 62 411 331 4 2.34

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 32.28%. Given WVS Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WVS Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WVS Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WVS Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 23.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $6.21 million $1.24 million 12.76 WVS Financial Competitors $162.87 million $39.52 million -0.77

WVS Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial. WVS Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 14.67% 18.06% 1.83% WVS Financial Competitors 18.65% 8.18% 0.88%

Summary

WVS Financial competitors beat WVS Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

