Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.80 to C$3.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Yangarra Resources Stock Down 3.3 %
YGR stock opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.26. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.01.
About Yangarra Resources
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
