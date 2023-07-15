Zacks Research Comments on ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 2.39. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

