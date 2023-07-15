Zacks Research Comments on Robert Half International Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RHI. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of RHI opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 964.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.