Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Equifax in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.20.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $236.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.36. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

