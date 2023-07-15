Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

