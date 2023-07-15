Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PB. Morgan Stanley cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

NYSE PB opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $78.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 626,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,121,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,199,000 after acquiring an additional 401,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.