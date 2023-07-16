2,503 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $20.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

