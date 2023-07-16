2,682 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $78.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.