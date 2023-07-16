28,069 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,069 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,416 shares of company stock valued at $550,738 and sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $92.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

