4,773 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

