5,241 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,241 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $581,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,484 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,220 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.52.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $90,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,752.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $90,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,752.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,284 shares of company stock worth $21,682,721. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

