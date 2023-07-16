7,548 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,606,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after buying an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $39,698,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,311,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,295,000 after buying an additional 825,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after buying an additional 595,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.