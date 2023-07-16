Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Lowered by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

