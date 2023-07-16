Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

