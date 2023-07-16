Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 460 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after buying an additional 1,175,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

