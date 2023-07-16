Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $336.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.33 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.20.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

