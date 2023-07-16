Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 110.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $84.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $101,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,692,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $101,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,692,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,046,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,508,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,818 shares of company stock worth $16,988,092 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

