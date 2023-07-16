Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $142.74 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.95.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

