Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.79.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $72.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

