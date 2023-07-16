Arizona State Retirement System Has $76.96 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $76,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

