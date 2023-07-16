Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $454,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $2,350,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 333.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $214.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

