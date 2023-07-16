Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $252.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.30 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.12 and a 200-day moving average of $236.53.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.