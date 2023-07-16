Ballentine Partners LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $2,024,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Seagen by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 249.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 79.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,008 shares of company stock worth $8,605,808. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $198.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.62 and its 200-day moving average is $178.70.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

