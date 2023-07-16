Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,926 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.