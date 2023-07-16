Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 797 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,880,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,006 shares of company stock worth $7,650,915. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. CLSA lowered Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.48.

Shares of SQ opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

