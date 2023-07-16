Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.49 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.