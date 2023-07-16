Bank of Stockton Sells 959 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Stockton reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 79,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 69,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

