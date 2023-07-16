Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,990 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo Price Performance

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 113.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

