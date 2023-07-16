Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 1,279 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.65.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

