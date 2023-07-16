Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 96,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $125.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.45.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

