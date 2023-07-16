Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,186.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 318,561 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.