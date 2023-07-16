Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.74 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

